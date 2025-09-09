SPF 15 vs SPF 50: Which Sunscreen is best for Indian skin tones? SPF 15 or SPF 50—which sunscreen works best for Indian skin? A dermatologist clears the confusion and shares the right sunscreen guide for all skin tones.

You may be using scarves, hats and sunglasses to avoid the sun, but the most important thing is sunscreen. It is advisable to apply sunscreen in all seasons, winter and summer. Sunscreen is necessary for everyone so that the skin does not get damaged by the strong rays of the sun.

Sunscreen SPF numbers can be mind-boggling. The question is, do Indian skin types actually need SPF 50, or is SPF 15 enough? Dr Ameesha Mahajan, Cosmetic Dermatologist & Founder, Eden Skin Clinic, has explained what type of SPF is right for the Indian skin tones.

What is SPF and how does it work?

The term 'SPF' denotes 'sun protection factor'. It indicates the efficiency of sunscreen in protecting against the sun’s UVB rays, the ones responsible for sunburn and skin cancer. SPF 15 assists in filtering out 93 per cent of UVB rays, while SPF 50 blocks 98 per cent of these rays. You may feel this difference to be small, but when it comes to sun protection, it is significant.

Do Indian skin tones really need sunscreen?

Many Indians believe higher melanin gives complete natural protection. While melanin does lower the risk of sunburn, it doesn’t shield against tanning, pigmentation, or long-term sun damage like premature ageing and melasma. In fact, darker skin tones are more prone to uneven pigmentation, making consistent sunscreen use crucial.

Best SPF for Indian skin

SPF 15 is ok if you spend your day indoors and stay away from direct sun exposure.

SPF 30-50 works best in the Indian population, where the UV index remains high throughout the year. If you go outdoors, opt for sunscreen with SPF 50. Pigmented-skinned individuals also need a high SPF of 50.

How to apply sunscreen correctly (two-finger rule)

Indian skin tones require SPF 30 or 50 for more reliable skin protection. But to make SPF more effective, you require appropriate quantities, which is a two-finger rule that needs reapplication every 2-3 hours when outdoors. So rather than focusing on the number of SPF, maintain consistent application to achieve healthy and glowing skin.

