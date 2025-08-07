Night skincare routine: Products that work best while you sleep Your skin heals while you dream. Here’s what experts say about the best products to use at night, from retinol to hydrating masks to acne spot treatments.

Nighttime is the ‘golden hour’ for your skin. Ever wonder why it's called “beauty sleep”? It’s not just a feel-good phrase. It's backed by science. During this time, there is no sun, no pollution or no makeup that’s clogging your pores. It’s just peaceful for your skin.

Dr Megha Bhatt, Board Certified Aesthetic Injector at Equos Clinic, says that while you’re dreaming, your skin’s working overtime. Repairing. Recharging. Renewing.

Why nighttime is the golden hour for your skin

When you sleep, blood flow to your skin increases, and that is when nutrients and active ingredients get delivered better. As a result, the melatonin levels increase, giving your skin a boost of antioxidant protection. Meanwhile, cortisol (your stress hormone) drops, which means there’s less inflammation and less damage. This gives you more glow.

However, with so many products and ingredients available in the market, people tend to be confused as to which one to use. Not to worry; read on as Dr Bhatt shares what you should actually use at night.

Expert-backed night skincare essentials

Retinol and retinoids - why they belong in your night routine: They are the real game changers. These vitamin A derivatives speed up skin cell turnover, target acne, and fade pigmentation and fine lines. Having said that, they don’t like sunlight. They’re magic if you use them at night.

Peptides for collagen and early ageing: Think of them like little messengers telling your skin to build collagen. More collagen means firmer and youthful skin. This can be great if you're in your late 20s or early 30s and noticing those early signs of ageing.

Overnight hydration - Niacinamide and hyaluronic acid: If your skin feels dull or dry, these are your go-tos. Niacinamide calms irritation and balances oil. Likewise Hyaluronic acid holds moisture like a sponge and helps you to wake up soft and glowy. No filter needed.

Acne spot treatments - Nighttime is best : Night is the best time for these. Sugar-free gummies for sleep care, para, salicylic acid, benzoyl peroxide, or whatever works for you. Let them do their thing while you sleep.

Lip and under-eye care most people forget: Most people forget these, but a nourishing lip balm or overnight lip mask can heal cracks fast. And caffeine-based under-eye creams can help reduce puffiness and fine lines.

Dr. Bhatt said, “While you sleep, your skin’s wide awake. Just give it the right tools. And let it shine.”

