Alum and lemon provide relief from these skin problems, know the right way to use them

Alum is used for many purposes. However, in the olden days, people used to apply alum on their faces after shaving. Alum proves to be effective in curing many problems ranging from skin to health. The reason for this is the anti-bacterial, anti-fungal, and anti-biotic properties found in alum. Which cures hair, skin, and many other problems. If you mix lemon juice with alum, then its properties increase manifold. Know the benefits of using alum by mixing lemon in it.

Benefits of applying alum mixed with lemon

Effective in removing dead skin: Dead skin accumulates on the face in winter. Due to increased dryness, a layer-like structure starts coming out from the face. For this, you can use alum and lemon. This helps in removing dead skin cells. Applying a mixture of alum and lemon juice deep cleans the skin. Massaging gently will bring a glow to the face. Spots will go away: If there are a lot of spots on the face, then alum and lemon can be used for this. The problem of pimples can be reduced, and old spots will also start to clear. Mix lemon in alum and massage the face with light hands; this will also improve the complexion. Hair will get shine: Alum can also be used to make hair soft and silky. Applying a mixture of alum and lemon gives shine to the hair. It can also reduce the problem of grey hair. You will get rid of dandruff: The use of alum and lemon proves beneficial for hair. Dandruff can also be removed with this. The antifungal and antibacterial properties found in alum reduce dandruff. Bacterial infection on the scalp can also be reduced with this. Wrinkles can be reduced: The problem of wrinkles can be reduced by applying a mixture of alum and lemon on the face. This tightens the skin and reduces pores. You can apply it on the face like a pack and keep it for some time.

