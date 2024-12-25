Fed up with Dandruff during winter? Adopt THIS Ayurvedic remedy to get rid of it

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL Adopt THIS Ayurvedic remedy to get rid of Dandruff

Dandruff, also known as dandruff, is a common hair problem in winter. Dandruff causes itching and white crust-like layers on the scalp. People use many types of shampoos and conditioners to get rid of the problem of dandruff. Ayurvedacharya says that the main cause of dandruff is considered to be the imbalanced pitta and vata doshas in the body. This is why it is necessary to try some special remedies to get relief from this problem.

Why does the dandruff problem occur in hair?

The main reason for the problem of dandruff in the winter season is the accumulation of scalp cells and oil coming out of the hair. Sometimes the oil on the scalp accumulates so much that a white layer forms on the entire head. Due to this, problems like itching, burning, and severe pain are also seen in the scalp.

Ayurveda Remedy to deal with Dandruff

Dr. Khatri's Shashwat Ayurvedam has shared a mixture of hair wash as an Ayurvedic remedy to get rid of dandruff on Instagram. Here's how to make this:

List of Ingredients

Mango seed powder - 10 grams

Triphala Powder - 10 grams

Water - 500 ml

Buttermilk - 500 ml

Method of Making

To make this recipe, first heat 500 ml of water in a pan. Add Triphala powder and mango seed powder to the hot water and mix.

Boil all these things well and cook till it thickens. When you have a decoction-like consistency, take it out in a bowl and let it cool slightly.

When this mixture is slightly lukewarm, add 500 ml buttermilk to it. Wash the hair by massaging it thoroughly with this mixture.

Keep in mind that after using this remedy to get rid of dandruff, do not use any type of shampoo or conditioner.

Ayurvedacharya says that to get rid of dandruff, you must use this remedy 2 to 3 times a week.

