What skincare to follow and what not to before and after workout
Before working out, our skin is dull and our skin cells are on rest mode. Regular exercising has regenerating effects on our ageing process as well as on the health of our skin. After workouts like yoga, pilates and barre classes, cardio helps to perfect our posture and expand our range of movement and flexibility, which helps to keep our body looking youthful. Workout increases the circulation of blood flow, oxygen and nutrients in our body especially skin cells, which radiate on our face.
Workouts help to flush toxins from the body, feeding minerals and nutrients to the cells and thus helping with regeneration of skin and cells. In addition to providing oxygen, blood flow also helps carry away waste products, promotes collagen production in our body, and promotes new skin cells which keeps the skin looking glowing and is also helpful for anti-aging. It makes our skin glow after working out.
Skincare routines one can apply before and after workout for healthy skin:
Pre - workout
● Working out with makeup or any kind of cosmetics is not healthy because it blocks the pores of the skin and sweat glands which makes it hard for the skin to breathe while working out. So, wipe off all the product from the skin and cleanse your face with a mild face wash before working out.
● Excessive sweating during work out can dehydrate the body and thus dry out the skin. When you are done with cleansing your face, apply a good moisturiser and lip balm, as the lips can feel dry and chapped after a workout.
● Before workout, especially outdoor exercises, don’t forget to apply a broad-spectrum sunscreen of at least SPF 30. It helps to protect the skin from harmful UV rays.
● Apply an antiperspirant to protect the skin from bacteria and germs.
Post workout
● The first thing one should do post workout is to wash your face properly. Sweaty face after workout lets the bacteria trap in the skin. Splash cold water and wash the face with a face cleanser to get rid of sweat, dirt and oil from the skin.
● After working out our skin becomes extra sensitive, so avoid applying other products such as moisturiser until later when you get home, as too many products could irritate the skin and cause redness.
● After a workout, take a cold water shower as it closes the pores and cools down the skin. Pat dry and moisturise the skin with a cooling gel and moisturiser.
Things to avoid before and after workout:
● There are certain ingredients that can lead to stinging and irritation, especially when you break a sweat like Glycolic acid, retinoids and vitamin C. Avoid hair conditioners which contain isopropyl myristate because sweat can make the hair product drip on the skin and these products can cause many skin problems like acne.
● Avoid touching your face frequently because our hands touch various surfaces that can be loaded with bacteria and germs. You also touch several equipment at the gym which are shared by many. After touching any surface or equipment avoid touching the face that can lead to many skin infections.
● Wear light and loose clothes for the workout which does not irritate the skin. It will help the skin to breathe and prevent acne and other skin conditions.
● Use creams on the skin that contain a good quantity of caffeine such as Replenix Power of 3 to help blood vessels constrict to counteract the flushing. Use essential oils such as argan oil that is antioxidant-rich and acts as a post-workout moisturizer.