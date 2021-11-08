Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE What skincare to follow and what not to before and after workout

Before working out, our skin is dull and our skin cells are on rest mode. Regular exercising has regenerating effects on our ageing process as well as on the health of our skin. After workouts like yoga, pilates and barre classes, cardio helps to perfect our posture and expand our range of movement and flexibility, which helps to keep our body looking youthful. Workout increases the circulation of blood flow, oxygen and nutrients in our body especially skin cells, which radiate on our face.

Workouts help to flush toxins from the body, feeding minerals and nutrients to the cells and thus helping with regeneration of skin and cells. In addition to providing oxygen, blood flow also helps carry away waste products, promotes collagen production in our body, and promotes new skin cells which keeps the skin looking glowing and is also helpful for anti-aging. It makes our skin glow after working out.

Skincare routines one can apply before and after workout for healthy skin:

Pre - workout

● Working out with makeup or any kind of cosmetics is not healthy because it blocks the pores of the skin and sweat glands which makes it hard for the skin to breathe while working out. So, wipe off all the product from the skin and cleanse your face with a mild face wash before working out.

● Excessive sweating during work out can dehydrate the body and thus dry out the skin. When you are done with cleansing your face, apply a good moisturiser and lip balm, as the lips can feel dry and chapped after a workout.

● Before workout, especially outdoor exercises, don’t forget to apply a broad-spectrum sunscreen of at least SPF 30. It helps to protect the skin from harmful UV rays.

● Apply an antiperspirant to protect the skin from bacteria and germs.

Post workout