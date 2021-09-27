How to have clear skin without breakouts or spots

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SWA_LTD Representative image

How many times have we wished for that filter-look skin that is radiant and flawless? We want skin that is clear, without breakouts or spots. Here we will tell you what most influencers won't tell you. The research on what your skin actually needs. What helps in pursuit for clear, radiant skin. Washing your face is important. Remember to buy a face wash that has Vitamin C in it. Like the body, your face also needs this 'C' along with care. Use a salicylic acid combo with aloe vera for the care. Various brands such as Cetaphil, Sebamed, Forest Essentials or Clinique offer a good range.

To fight blackheads and similar bumps look for products that contain retinoids like adapalene gel (Differin). It will help. For Mild acne, localised topical benzoyl peroxide can help. Acne that leaves scars - Use Azelaic acid preparations. A search based on these components can help.

Another important way to get healthy skin is exfoliation. It can help to remove dead skin cells that clog pores. Dead cells on your face make your skin look dull, and spotty. Use any of the following methods to exfoliate:

2 per cent salicylic acid mask or chemical peel can help. Get in touch with a dermatologist for the expert assisted peel. A 10 per cent or less glycolic acid mask or a daily exfoliation scrub that is very mild on the skin such as Oriflame sugar scrub or Biotique.

The night is the time when your skin switches gear and repairs itself from all the sun damage and ageing. For that process, the skin needs some help. Night sleeping mask is nowadays very popular and helps in skin hydration. Look for components such as Copper Peptide, Encapsulated Vitamin C & Niacinamide or Retinol and Hyaluronic Acid in the mask. Skin Pot Co. has Hexa Repair Sleeping mask that is for soothing, rejuvenating and revitalising especially after a long tiring day. With smooth texture, it has easy application and as we all know, glowing skin doesn't come instantly, use it for at least two-three weeks for visible and lasting results.

In the morning, after washing your face, use any gel with liquorice and aloe vera for sun protection. The bottom line is that when it comes to radiant skin, pay attention to what you put on your face, the right ingredients make the difference.