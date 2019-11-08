Vastu Tips: Use Salt to reduce husband-wife quarrels at home. Here’s how

Use Salt to reduce husband-wife quarrels at home

Today, in Vastu Shastra, we will talk about the solutions that can help avoid troubles at home. According to Vastu Shastra, salt can be very effective to avoid small fights in the house, especially to remove the rift between husband and wife.

Take a piece of rock salt or standing salt in one corner of the bedroom and leave this piece in the same corner for a whole month. After one month remove the old salt piece and keep the new piece. By doing this, peace will remain in the house and small quarrels will be reduced. On the other hand mental disturbance will end. Negativity will also be removed. Tomorrow we will talk about how salt is effective for you in getting rid of diseases.

