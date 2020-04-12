Vastu Tips: Know why having yellow marble flooring in southwest part of the house is auspicious

Vastu Shastra plays a major role and that is why people often keep the rules in mind during the construction of their house, shop, office or hotel. Today in this section, Acharya Indu Prakash reveals the direction and the colour that should be used for the flooring of the house. Acharya says that according to Vastu Shastra it is considered good to choose a yellow-colored stone for your house or office which should be in the southwest part.

It was further stated that if you are one of those who do not like the yellow colour that instead of having an entire floor with yellow marble, you have yellow coloured stones in between. This is crucial because it helps in achieving the desired results.

Further by doing this there is never a shortage of anything at home or office. There is consistency in everything. Also, the health of your mother will remain good at home.