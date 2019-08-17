Vastu Tips: Know in which direction kitchen and toilet should never be built

Vastu Shastra is a study that can help in bringing good vibes in your lives, homes, and offices by aligning the furniture, plants, paintings and other things in the correct direction. There are certain tips that vastu shastra gives which should be kept in mind in order to maintain the positive flow of energy.

Yesterday in the vastu shastra, we discussed how the contamination of the North-East direction can bring negative effects and in today’s discussion too Acharya Indu Prakash will tell you about Vastu Dosha which causes rift between a father and a son.

There are some more crucial things about the North-East direction which should be kept in mind. The first says that if you have built a storeroom in the northeast direction of your house, you can be in trouble. According to Vastu's law this is absolutely wrong as this direction getting contaminated can have ill effects in a father-son relationship. This can also lead to mistrust between the two.

Not only this, but it is also advisable to never build kitchen or toilet in this direction of the house because if you do so the health of your family members in your home can get badly affected.

