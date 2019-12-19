Vastu Tips: Keeping wilted flowers in the house increases negative energy

Keeping wilted flowers in the house increases negative energy

Today we will talk about keeping flowers inside the house. According to Vastu Shastra, it is considered good to keep flowers at home, office or any other place. However, many people plant flowers in their home or office, but are unable to take proper care of them, due to which they wither away or turn yellow. Their deterioration is not considered a good sign.

According to Vastu Shastra, it is not good to have such dead or withered flowers anywhere in the house or office. They not only spoil the beauty of that place, but also cause Vastu defects. They also lead to an increase in negative energy and the economic situation also starts deteriorating. Therefore, the poorly flowered plants should be removed or atleast their yellow leaves should be removed immediately.

