Vastu Tips: Know how bowl of rock salt at head cures the health of sick person

Vastu Shastra tips are crucial. Even if you don't believe them, they still have an effect on your life. Be it the placement of things at your home or office or the usage of various things for different purposes, Vastu has a solution and a reason for everything. Yesterday, we revealed how family problems can be solved just by the use of a pinch of salt. Today, Acharya Indu Prakash will open up on the remedy to get rid of diseases through salt.

When any member of the family falls ill, the environment of the whole house becomes turbulent and all family members get surrounded by anxiety. In such a situation, put some pieces of rock salt in a bowl at the head of the patient in his room. However, it should be kept in mind that the patient's head should be towards the east.

By doing this, the health of the sick person will soon be improved and the environment of the house will also be fine.

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

Click Here for Latest Bollywood Updates| Latest Celebrity News

Click Here for Latest Trending News| Latest Lifestyle News