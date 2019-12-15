Vastu Tips: Keeping junk or useless things in purse attracts negative energy

In Vastu Shastra, today we will talk about your purse. As you, all must know that apart from money, many things are kept in the purse, but many of those things are also those which are of no use and are simply kept. This not only fills the purse space, but it also increases the negative energy, which often leads to loss of money.

Therefore, such things should be immediately removed from the purse. Cut notes, bad photos or paper etc. should not be kept inside the purse. This stops the flow of money.

The cleaner the purse is and the more well-kept things are, the better it is. This will reduce your expenses and increase your money.