Vastu Tips: Arowana fish brings happiness and prosperity in your home. Know how

Fishes are a beautiful creature. Some people tend to keep them in their houses for beautification purposes. But do you know they also tend to bring prosperity and happiness in your lives? Yes, that’s true. The type of fish, the direction in which it is kept as per Vastu Shastra can play a major role. Yesterday, we told you how a Goldfish can benefit you. Today, we will talk about the Arowana fishes, keeping which is considered lucky.

Acharya Indu Prakash talks about this fish and says that it is considered as a symbol of good health, prosperity, wealth and power and because of which evil forces stay away. Therefore, it will be auspicious to bring this fish home.

But if you are among those who do not want to keep an alive fish in the house, then you can try one method. You can bring the Arowana fish statue with a coin in its mouth. You will also get benefit from this. Some zoologists believe that these fishes sit in the foothills and give information even before the earthquake.

