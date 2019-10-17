Thursday, October 17, 2019
     
Vastu Tips: Keeping goldfish can bring prosperity in your house. Know why

Acharya Indu Prakash opens up about the advantages of keeping a goldfish in your house.

October 17, 2019
From the past few days, we have been talking about Vastu Shastra tips for windows of the house which play a crucial role. Well now, Acharya Indu Prakash will reveal the benefits of keeping a goldfish in your house. It is generally said that the presence of fishes brings wealth, happiness and prosperity in the house. Not only this, but fishes also play a role in keeping all the negative energies away from you.

According to Vastu Shastra, a goldfish should be kept in the house as it is very helpful in increasing the good fortune of the family. Goldfish are considered to bring purity and prosperity. 

This fish, which looks like gold, can also bring benefits in your life. You can keep the shining fishes in a small aquarium to the East or North of the drawing-room of your house. They can be kept in these directions. In addition, the Arowana fish is also very good and is considered auspicious. We will tell you about it tomorrow.

