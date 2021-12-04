Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Solar Eclipse, Dec 4 2021: Safety tips you MUST follow while watching the last Surya Grahan

The last Solar Eclipse of 2021 is all set to take place today beginning from 10:59 am till 03:07 pm. The surya grahan happens to be an event which takes place when the moon passes between the sun and the earth and blocks the sun. There are certain countries that will witness the polar eclipse this time. The list includes South America, Australia, South Africa and countries in Southern Atlantic, apart from Antarctica. In India as well, the eclipse will not be seen. People can watch the celestial event in a harmless manner thanks to NASA's live broadcast and their YouTube channel. Just in case, you are excited to witness the last surya grahan of the year, here are some tips you should keep in mind while doing the same.

Tips to watch Solar Eclipse without damaging eyes:

Do not use sun shades, goggles, uncovered x-ray sheet or lampblack over a glass. They aren't safe.

Don’t observe the Sun directly. Do not examine the reflection of the Sun in water as water does now not reduce the depth of sunrays to safe limits.

Look at the shadow of a bush or a tree. With the gaps between the leaves acting like a pinhole, numerous images of the eclipsed Sun can be seen on the ground. Strainer can be used for making pinhole images.

You can get a pair of specially made goggles to watch the ring of fire, which will allow you to look directly at the Sun without damaging your retina.

If you do not have access to special equipment like glasses, you can make a pinhole in a card sheet and hold it under the Sun.