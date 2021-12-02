Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Solar Eclipse, Dec 4 2021: When and where to watch live streaming, do's and don'ts of last Surya Grahan

The last and final solar eclipse of the year is all set to take place on December 4, 2021. This celestial event will be a Total Solar Eclipse as compared to the previous Annular Solar Eclipse that occurred on June 10 this year. The solar eclipse takes place when the moon passes between the sun and the earth and blocks out the sun. Some parts of the world that will witness the polar eclipse include countries like-- Africa, Australia, South America and Atlantic. In India, this eclipse will not be seen. According to the Indian Standard Time (IST), the surya grahan on Saturday will begin on 10:59 am. The total eclipse will start from 12:30 pm and the maximum eclipse will take place at 1:03pm. At 1:33 pm, the full eclipse will end while at 3:07 pm the partial solar eclipse will conclude. In total, it will last for 4 hours 8 minutes.

Solar Eclipse 2021 will be visible in these places

The total Solar Eclipse will only be visible in parts of South America, Australia, South Africa and countries in Southern Atlantic, apart from Antarctica. In India, this solar eclipse will not be seen this time.

Solar Eclipse 2021 Date and time

This solar eclipse will take place on December 4 (Saturday). It will start at 10:59 am, and will continue till 03:07 in the afternoon.

Solar Eclipse 2021: How can you watch it?

The December 4 Solar Eclipse can entirety be seen in a harmless manner through NASA's live broadcast which will show the view from Union Glacier in Antarctica. The occasion will be live streamed on NASA's YouTube channel.

What is a solar eclipse?

A total solar eclipse occurs when the Moon comes between the Sun and Earth and casts its shadow on our home planet. A shadow is composed of two components—a dark inner circle where all of the sunlight is blocked, called the umbra; and an outer zone of the shadow that blocks only part of sunlight, called the penumbra. During a total eclipse of the Sun, the Moon covers the entire solar disk, while in partial and annular solar eclipses, the Moon blocks only a part of the Sun.

According to NASA, "A solar eclipse happens when the Moon moves between the Sun and Earth, casting a shadow on Earth, fully or partially blocking the Sun’s light in some areas. For a total solar eclipse to take place, the Sun, Moon, and Earth must be in a direct line."

What are the dos and don'ts of solar eclipse 2021?

According to the Hindu religion, people follow some rules during the solar eclipse. Many people do not use a sharp object during the eclipse while many do not prefer eating during the solar eclipse. However, it is said that one should eat at least two hours before an eclipse. Pregnant women are advised not to venture outside the home during solar eclipse. They should stay indoors during the Sutak period. By doing this, the harmful rays of the sun do not affect the woman and the foetus.

One should refrain from looking at the sun directly during an eclipse. This is because of the intensity of the rays of the sun at this time that can damage the cells in the eye causing retinal burns. Do not bathe during the eclipse. Take a bath after the eclipse ends.