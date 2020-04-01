Image Source : TWITTER Horoscope Navratri Day 8, April 1, 2020: Check astrology predictions for Pisces, Aries, Cancer and others

Planetary positions of your zodiac signs can make a huge effect on your personal and professional life. There are days that can really have a toll on you and stress you a lot. You can be gloomy and sad for no reason. To help you, we are here with a few astrology tips. From professional success to love and family relationships, everything is said to have a direct or indirect relation to the alignment of the stars. So, go ahead and shape your day as per the predictions and cherish every moment of your life. Even if you have little faith in astrology, there's no harm in following a thing or two according to your convenience. Well, who knows it might have an impact. Check out what April 1 i.e. Day 8 of Navratri holds for you.

Aries

Today, you will remain steadfast in your goals. You will also give courage to others to complete their work better. Today, on the eighth day of Navratri, Mata Mahagauri will make all your tasks successful. Today will be a good day for fashion designers. Spouse will be impressed by you. Students will be fully alert about their studies. Offer Kheer-Puri to Mother Durga on this day, you will have a good day.

Taurus

Today on the day of Maha Ashtami all your works will be successful. You will also have the ability to take life with your energy in a complete thing. Parents will be very happy with you. You can get a gift from them as a blessing. The day will be good for the students doing civil engineering. Today your health will be better. Offer a garland made of flowers to Mata Mahagauri, your pace in life will continue.

Gemini

With the grace of Maa Durga, you will be successful in creating synergy between home and office. Any of your important work will be completed today. The day will be good for those who make graphics work. There will be an atmosphere of happiness in the family. Students will think of taking admission in a new course to proceed in future. You will get parental support. Offer food to the needy, Goddess Mother's grace will be on you.

Cancer

Today, you should keep the temperament soft towards elders of the house, this will improve their relationship with you. Some people would like to take advantage of you. You should avoid such people. It will not be good for you to be careless about your health. Those who are thinking of investing in any new work, they should postpone it. Donate food to the Goddess, your health will be good.

Leo

For the success of the works, on the eighth day of Navratri, one should cooperate in religious works. Students also have to work a little more to move forward. The day will be good in the case of married couples. You will get full support of your spouse. The people doing the business of import-export remain profitable. If you are planning to go on a trip, then postpone it for a few days. Read Durga Chalisa, you will definitely get the fruits of hard work.

Virgo

Today you will get a chance to connect with some new people. You will enjoy talking with colleagues in the office. Today, younger brothers and sisters will have to seek help from you for any of their work. Students will remain busy in the preparation for their new admission. For those who have their own production house, the day is going to be great. By the grace of Mother Mahagauri, your life will be filled with happiness. Light a lamp of ghee in front of Mahagauri on this day, your day will be great.

Libra

Today, with the blessings of Mata Mahagauri, the problems going on in life will be resolved. Today, keep restraint on your speech while talking to someone. Seniors will be happy with your work. By mixing any good news from the child's side, there will be a festive atmosphere in the house. Happiness will come in married life. Lovemates will appreciate each other's feelings, which will lead to newness in relationships. Worship Mata Mahagauri with incense on this day, everything will be fine with you.

Scorpio

Your professional life will be good today. Today some of your work will be completed in a very good way. Your spouse will also get some big achievement in career, which will double your happiness. Parental support will continue to be received in the work. Maa Durga will make everyone's work in your family successful. People doing business online will get success on a new level. The day is going to be good for the students. Read Siddhunjika Stotra, your life will be good.

Sagittarius

If you are doing any work in partnership, then today you will make a profit. Business partners will agree with you. You will maintain the dignity of your position. You will not make any difference with what people have said. You will keep moving forward in life like this. Technical students will get new opportunities for promotion. You will also gain money. Make a gift to the girl and take her blessings, you will never stop in life.

Capricorn

Today you will get a chance to work with an experienced person. You should not miss this opportunity at all. On the auspicious occasion of Navratri, you will make up your mind to go to any religious place with family members. The day is going to be good for the editors. You should take responsibility for your work yourself. Your work may be delayed depending on others. Sweetness will remain in married life. Donate clothes to the needy, you will get good opportunities in life.

Aquarius

Today, you have the ability to lead. The respect of people associated with politics will increase. Suddenly you are getting the benefit of big money. Perform religious rituals in the family. Spouse will be happy with your actions. Lovemates will get a gift suddenly. Mother Durga's grace will be on you. Students who are confused about their education, they will get help from anyone today. Take blessings by visiting Mata Mahagauri, your leadership capacity will be strong.

Pisces

You will get appreciation from family members for any of your work. Relationships with friends will remain good. Today your health will be good. Routine exercise will give you relief from joint pain. In the case of business, you will consult your spouse. His advice to you will be very useful. A computer operator can get a lot of work from a company, which will improve your financial situation. Offer sweets to Mata Mahagauri today, your day will be better.