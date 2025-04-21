Wing Commander Aditya Bose and wife assaulted in road rage incident in Bengaluru, case filed According to Wing Commander Bose, the incident was reported on April 18, 2025, while the couple was en route from the DRDO colony in CV Raman Nagar to the airport when a biker allegedly stopped their car and began hurling verbal abuses in Kannada.

Bengaluru:

Indian Air Force Wing Commander Aditya Bose and his wife Squadron Leader Madhumita were assaulted in a road rage incident in Bengaluru. Both officers were on their way to the airport from DRDO Colony in CV Raman Nagar when the accident was reported. Wing Commander Bose shared a video and information about the entire incident.

Although the wing commander, who posted the incident on social media, has not filed any complaint with the police, now his wife Madhumita has filed a police complaint in this matter.

According to Wing Commander Bose, the incident was reported on April 18, 2025, while the couple was en route from the DRDO colony in CV Raman Nagar to the airport when a biker allegedly stopped their car and began hurling verbal abuses in Kannada.

After this, the situation escalated when the biker noticed the DRDO sticker on their vehicle, leading to further derogatory remarks directed at both him and his wife, Bose said.

After he came out of the car to address the confrontation, Bose was reportedly struck on the forehead using a key by the biker, resulting in profuse bleeding. He also stated that other individuals on the road joined the initial attacker, with one person picking up a stone and hitting him on the head.

As the violent incident unfolded, the officer recorded a video while he was injured, his face and neck covered in blood.

The wing commander in the video said said: "A bike came from behind and stopped our car. The guy started abusing me in Kannada. When they saw the DRDO sticker on my car and said 'You DRDO people' .. . they also abused my wife. The moment I got out of my car, the biker hit me with a key on my forehead, and there was blood."

He also stated that he stood at the scene, shouting and questioning how citizens could treat a member of the armed forces in such a way. He also expressed resentment, pointing out the irony of being attacked despite serving in the defense of the nation.

After the video of the incident went viral in the social media, the Bengaluru police took note of the incident and were working to verify the details. Moreover, the police were also trying to establish contact with the victim to investigate further.