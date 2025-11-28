Siddaramaiah-Shivakumar tussle: BJP mulls no-confidence motion if issue not resolved by December 8 The internal power struggle within the Congress has escalated, fuelled by rumors of a possible change in the chief minister after the government reached the midpoint of its 5-year term.

Bengaluru:

Former Karnataka Chief Minister and BJP leader Basavaraj Bommai on Friday said that the Opposition was mulling a no-confidence motion in the Assembly if power tussle continues between Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and his deputy D K Shivakumar.

Bommai said a third person can emerge as a 'dark horse' amid tussle between the two giant leaders of Karnataka Congress.

"If the Congress party's internal tussle for the posts of chief minister and deputy chief minister continues like this, there are chances of political turmoil in the State. Though senior Congress leaders at the Centre have proposed two to three formulas to resolve the issue and neither of the leaders has agreed to any. There is information that a new formula is being prepared by keeping both of them aside. There is a possibility of a dark horse entering the race," he said.

No-confidence motion by December 8?

The Haveri Lok Sabha MP said that the state was facing several issues but the Congress leaders have made this a matter of their prestige, adding that the BJP may consider moving a no-confidence motion in the assembly if the issue is not resolved.

"The administration in the state has completely collapsed. Farmers in the State are in distress, and development works have come to a standstill. Both leaders have taken this as a matter of prestige. If this same situation continues, there is a possibility of political instability in the State," he noted.

"There is time till December 8. If such a situation arises, the occasion to move a no-confidence motion may come," he added.

Siddaramaiah- Shivakumar breakfast meeting

Meanwhile Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar are set to hold a breakfast meeting at the former’s residence on Saturday to dissolve the contention. The Karnataka CM said Shivakumar has been asked by the party high command to sit and discuss the issue. He reiterated that he would comply with whatever the top brass decides.