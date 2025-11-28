Karnataka power showdown: Shivakumar, CM Siddaramaiah set for high-level Delhi huddle amid logjam The internal power struggle within the Congress has escalated, fuelled by rumors of CM change after the government reached the midpoint of its 5-year term on November 20. Several MLAs reportedly went to Delhi to intensify pressure on the party top brass for leadership change.

Bengaluru:

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar has indicated that he, along with a few senior ministers and the Chief Minister, will soon travel to Delhi amid logjam over leadership transition in the state. Calling Delhi a “temple” for them, he emphasised that the Congress is a national party and that even though they are in power in Karnataka, the party’s policies are decided in the national capital.

On claims of Vokkaliga community pressure to make him the CM, Shivakumar stated that the Congress is his community and that he is a leader who works for all sections of the society.

Top Vokkaliga seer meets Shivakumar

Notably, top Vokkaliga seer Nanjavadutha Swamiji on Friday visited the residence of Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister, a meeting that comes amid ongoing speculation about a rift over power sharing between Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar.

The internal power struggle within the Congress has escalated, fuelled by rumors of a possible change in the chief minister after the government reached the midpoint of its 5-year term on November 20. Several MLAs from the Shivakumar camp reportedly went to Delhi to intensify pressure on the party high command for a leadership change. However, Shivakumar clarified that he never sent anyone in Delhi and the MLAs might have travelled to the national capital for ministerial roles as Cabinet reshuffle was in the offing.

Both Shivakumar and Siddaramaiah have, however, said they will abide by the directives of Congress top brass.

BJP reacts over logjam

Reacting over the pandemonium, BJP leader and former Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai said the Congress high command was mulling an alternative as both Shivakumar and Siddaramaiah were adamant on CM post.

"CM and Deputy CM both are in a very egoistic attitude. They are not ready to budge an inch. Therefore, the high command is compelled to think of another alternative. So in this context, a dark horse might emerge in the state," he said.