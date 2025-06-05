Siddaramaiah's shocker on Bengaluru tragedy: 'Stampede occurred at Mahakumbh also, people died there too' Siddaramaiah hit back at the opposition's accusations, saying, "stampedes have occurred in many places, even during the Kumbh Mela, where 50 to 60 people died. I didn’t criticise the government then. Neither I nor my party made any remarks."

Facing criticism over the tragic stampede near the Chinnaswamy Stadium on Wednesday that left at least 11 people dead and over 30 injured, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah drew parallels with the stampede at Mahakumbh in response to attacks from the opposition.

President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi have expressed grief over the incident.

The Karnataka government has also ordered a judicial inquiry into the tragedy, with instructions to submit a report within 15 days.

The stampede occurred on Wednesday near Gate No. 6 of the stadium when a massive crowd of Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) fans gathered outside to celebrate the team's victory in the IPL. The celebration turned chaotic as the crowd swelled beyond control, leading to a deadly rush.

The incident has sparked a political storm. The opposition has targeted the state government, alleging that even after the tragedy, ministers continued celebrating with players.

Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar was accused of taking selfies at the venue while chaos unfolded outside.

CM Siddaramaiah lashes out over stampede questions

In response to criticism, the Karnataka government appeared to shift responsibility onto the cricket association. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah hit back at the opposition's accusations, saying, "Stampedes have occurred in many places, even during the Kumbh Mela, where 50 to 60 people died. I didn’t criticise the government then. Neither I nor my party made any remarks."

When asked by journalists about the opposition blaming the Congress government, Siddaramaiah grew visibly irritated, stating, "Such incidents have happened elsewhere too. We should not politicise them."

(Image Source : AP)Bengaluru stampede: At least 11 people have been killed in tragedy that occurred as lakhs of people rushed to Chinnaswamy stadium to attend RCB's victory parade

CM explains the cause of the tragedy

Siddaramaiah has ordered an official inquiry into the incident. He stated that fans broke open the stadium gates, which led to the stampede. “No one expected such a massive crowd. The stadium has a capacity of only 35,000, but around 2 to 3 lakh people showed up. We had deployed the entire city police force,” he said.

Scenes from hospitals and the stadium painted a grim picture. The scattered footwear outside the Chinnaswamy Stadium and the crowded emergency wards of Bengaluru hospitals were stark reminders of how a celebratory event turned into a disaster.

Of the 11 fatalities, six occurred at Boring Hospital, four at Vaidehi Hospital, and one at Manipal Hospital. Treatment for 33 injured individuals is ongoing.

Did Karnataka government prioritise celebration over safety?

The Karnataka government has announced financial assistance of Rs 10 lakh for the families of those who died in the stampede. However, questions are being raised about accountability. Critics argue that in the excitement to capitalise on RCB’s victory, the government neglected public safety.

Siddaramaiah defended his administration by stating, “The event was organised by the Cricket Association. We had no prior information about it. The government had arranged a separate programme in front of the Vidhana Soudha, which was conducted peacefully. We were unaware that another event was to take place at the stadium. I did not even attend it.”

IPL chairman responds

As the government shifted blame to stadium authorities, IPL Chairman Arun Dhumal responded, saying future celebrations would involve better planning and crowd control. While the government blames the overwhelming crowd, the opposition is holding the administration responsible for inadequate preparations. The truth, however, will emerge only after the official investigation concludes.