Siddaramaiah, others get 'clean-chit' in MUDA case as Karnataka Cabinet accepts Desai panel report

Bengaluru:

In a significant development, the Karnataka cabinet accepted Justice PN Desai Commission report giving a "clean chit" to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and his family in a case about alleged irregularities in the allotment of sites by the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA).

PN Desai Commission submitted report on July 31

The PN Desai Commission, led by the former judge of the Karnataka High Court, had submitted its report to Chief Secretary Shalini Rajneesh on July 31.

"We (the government) had constituted Justice PN Desai's one -man Commission, which has submitted its report in two volumes. The report makes it clear that there is no truth in allegations made against the chief minister and his family. It has also asked for action against certain officials on various accounts. We (the cabinet) have accepted the report and its recommendations," Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister HK Patil said.

Clean chit has been given to Siddaramaiah, family

Speaking to reporters about the cabinet decisions, he said a clean chit has been given to the CM and his family.

Though the contents of the report was not immediately shared, according to officials, the Commission has exonerated Siddaramaiah and his wife Parvathi BM, citing no illegality in the allotment of 14 plots (to Parvathi) in lieu of 3.16 acres of her land at the Kesare village in Mysuru, which was allegedly used up by MUDA to form a layout.

The Commission had also inquired into allegations of illegalities in the MUDA between 2006 and July 2024.

Know all about MUDA site allotment case

In the MUDA site allotment case, it is alleged that 14 compensatory sites were allotted to Siddaramaiah's wife in an upmarket area in Mysuru (Vijayanagar Layout 3rd and 4th stages), which had higher property value as compared to the location of her land which had been "acquired" by MUDA.

The MUDA had allotted plots to Parvathi under a 50:50 ratio scheme in lieu of 3.16 acres of her land, where it developed a residential layout.

Under the controversial scheme, MUDA allotted 50 per cent of developed land to the land losers in lieu of undeveloped land acquired from them for forming residential layouts.

It was also alleged that Parvathi had no legal title over the 3.16 acres of land at survey number 464 of Kasare village, Kasaba hobli of Mysuru taluk.

Lokayukta Police had earlier given a clean-chit to Siddaramaiah, Parvathi, and two other accused in connection with the case, stating that allegations against them have not been proven due to lack of evidence.

Siddaramaiah, his wife, brother-in-law BM Mallikarjun Swamy, Devaraju -- from whom Swamy had purchased a land and gifted it to Parvathi -- and others have been named in the FIR registered by the Lokayukta police.

With inputs from PTI

