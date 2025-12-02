'No dispute, will run government together': Siddaramaiah after second breakfast talk with Shivakumar Siddaramaiah was served with non-veg food for the breakfast as he had asked Shivakumar to arrange a chicken from the latter’s village during his visit. Shivakumar had dosa and upma as he is vegetarian.

Karnataka CM S Siddaramaiah and his deputy DK Shivakumar on Tuesday held a second round of breakfast talks amid power tussle in the state. In a display of unity, the two leaders held a joint press conference and shared insights of their meeting.

CM Siddaramaiah said all MLAs of Karnataka Congress were united and they will face the 2028 assembly election together. On his alleged differences with deputy CM Shivakumar, CM Siddaramaiah said there was no dispute between them and they will continue to run the government together.

He also said the BJP was mulling a no-confidence motion in the assembly and it will be countered strongly.

Notably, Siddaramaiah was served with non-veg food for the breakfast as he had asked Shivakumar to arrange a chicken from the latter’s village during his visit. Shivakumar had dosa and upma as he is vegetarian.

“Hosted the Hon’ble CM for breakfast at my residence today as we reaffirm our commitment to good governance and the continued development of our state under the Congress vision,” Shivakumar posted on X.

Karnataka Congress power show

A power tussle is underway in Karnataka as Shivakumar faction MLA are seeking a leadership change citing the ‘rotational arrangement’ discussed earlier. Several lawmakers reached Delhi to intensify pressure on the party high command for a leadership change.

Shivakumar, however, said he did not send the MLAs and that they might have gone for ministerial posts, as a cabinet reshuffle was in the offing.

Both CM and deputy CM said they will adhere to the directives by the Congress high command over the ongoing pandemonium.

Congress high command’s message

The Congress top brass, however, asked both factions to sit and discuss the issue.

When questioned about the leadership change, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge said that the party’s top leadership would take the final call on any change.