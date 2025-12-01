'Have to go to Delhi and discuss with CM': DK Shivakumar sparks fresh buzz of power tussle The comment came just days after DK Shivakumar visited CM Siddaramaiah for a breakfast meeting, followed by a joint press conference aimed at projecting unity.

New Delhi:

Amid speculation of a power tussle between Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, the latter hinted at upcoming discussions in Delhi, a move viewed as another sign that internal differences may still persist.

“I have to go to Delhi and discuss with CM. I want to have an all-party meeting in Delhi on various issues, so I will discuss with the CM…” DK Shivakumar said.

The comment came just days after DK Shivakumar visited CM Siddaramaiah for a breakfast meeting, followed by a joint press conference aimed at projecting unity. Sitting beside the CM, Shivakumar asserted there was no rift, saying the weather in Bengaluru was “beautiful,” suggesting harmony within the party.

However, when asked why he frequently travels to Delhi, he replied, “For Congressmen, going to Delhi is like going to a temple. It is quite natural. Whenever we need to, we go there.”

Trying to lighten the mood, he added, “Because of the weather in Bengaluru, everyone would like to come to Bengaluru. It is just like Shimla.”

‘No differences between me and the CM,’ says DKS

Asked directly about the reported tussle earlier in the day, Shivakumar denied any conflict. “There are no differences between me and the CM. Being the state unit president, I know my limits… Nowhere have I made any comments or expressed a difference of opinion with the CM. We are all working together,” he said.

Focus on 2028 and 2029 elections, says Deputy CM

Shivakumar emphasised that both he and the CM were focused on long-term goals. “Our aim is 2028 (state election) and 2029 (Lok Sabha election), and we are working for it. The CM and I will work out a strategy. We want to call an all-party meeting on various issues,” he said.