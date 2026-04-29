Seven people killed as hospital wall collapses in Bengaluru, CM announces Rs 5 lakh compensation

Bengaluru:

At least seven people, including three children, were killed when the compound wall of a hospital collapsed here on Wednesday, police said. The incident was reported in the Bowring and Lady Curzon Hospital in Bengaluru. When the heavy rains, coupled with strong winds, battered the area, the seven victims were taking shelter near the wall, which suddenly came down crashing, police further said. All seven people were killed on the spot, they added.

Police and emergency services personnel rush to spot

According to police sources, the victims were street vendors. Police and emergency services personnel rushed to the spot with an earthmover to bring out the bodies from the debris with the help of residents.

Karnataka Deputy CM DK Shivakumar said, "..The CM has also visited the site. The incident is very unfortunate...A very old wall has collapsed...A total of eight people have lost their lives in Bengaluru, seven in this incident and one in an incident in Vega City Mall...Among the seven who died, five of them were street vendors...Two were residents of Kerala who came to Bengaluru to do marketing..."

CM Siddaramaiah announces Rs 5 lakh compensation

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah announced Rs 5 lakh as compensation for the deceased. He visited the site where the compound wall collapse claimed seven lives. The Chief Minister's Office verified the finality of the casualties shortly after the site inspection was completed.

"Seven deaths have been confirmed by the CMO following the tragic wall collapse near the Bowring hospital premises," the statement from the Chief Minister's Office read.

Talking to the reporters, Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar said, "I have spoken to the commissioner of police, that's why I have cut off the meeting, and I am going to the spot immediately. I will see how we can help and what has to be done..."

Earlier in March, three women were killed and eight others injured in a tragic road accident near Rani Cross, on the outskirts of Devanahalli in Bengaluru rural district. The accident occurred on NH 648, which connects Hoskote and Dabaspet.

A lorry collided with a TT vehicle that was entering the service road from the highway. Due to the impact, a portion of the vehicle was completely crushed. The deceased were identified as Jayamma (60), Yashodamma (60), and Ganga (38), all residents of Tiptur in Tumakuru district.

Kempamma, who was also in the TT vehicle, sustained serious injuries and has been shifted to a hospital in Bengaluru for advanced treatment. In total, eight people, including the TT driver, were injured and are currently receiving treatment at a private hospital in Devanahalli.

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