Rajnath Singh inaugurates various infra projects at Karwar naval base in Karnataka The Defence Minister reached the strategically significant naval base via a military helicopter and is scheduled to spend a few hours there, with multiple engagements planned.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday inaugurated several infrastructure projects at the Karwar naval base in Karnataka. Singh was accorded a Guard of Honour at the Parade Ground upon his arrival. The Union Minister reached the strategically significant naval base via a military helicopter and is scheduled to spend a few hours there, with multiple engagements planned.

The Indian Navy is expanding the Karwar base under the ambitious Project 'Seabird', aimed at enhancing the country’s maritime capabilities.

"Raksha Mantri Shri @rajnathsingh will flag off #INSSunayna as the Indian Ocean Ship SAGAR with 44 personnel from 9 navies embarked onboard, from #Karwar today," Singh’s office earlier posted on X on Saturday. The post also featured a video showcasing various training phases conducted both on land and at sea as part of the mission.

"IOS SAGAR will play a crucial role in shaping the future of the Indian Ocean Region, reaffirming India's commitment to build stronger ties with its maritime neighbours and working towards a safer, more inclusive and secure maritime environment in the Indian Ocean Region. @indiannavy," the post read.

Indian Ocean Ship (IOS) SAGAR (Security and Growth for All in the Region) is an initiative towards continued cooperation with IOR nations in pursuance of India's vision of Mutual and Holistic Advancement for Security Across the Regions (MAHASAGAR).

Ahead of the Defence Minister’s visit, his office on Friday had posted on X, "Strengthening India's Naval Power! On 05 April 2025, Raksha Mantri Shri @rajnathsingh will inaugurate newly developed infrastructure at the Karwar Naval Base, a key milestone under #ProjectSeabird. This expansion enhances India's maritime security with cutting-edge facilities and advanced operational capabilities. @IndianNavy.”