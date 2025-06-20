Passenger onboard Bengaluru-Surat Air India Express flight threatens to 'crash plane' if baggage not kept The incident led to a delay in departure by two hours and also triggered a security scare. The accused was identified as Vyas Hiral Mohanbhai, from Shivanahalli near Yelahanka. She was travelling alone on the AI flight IX2749 with two bags, Times of India reported.

Bengaluru:

In a shocking incident, a 36-year-old doctor was arrested after she threatened to “crash the plane” over keeping her luggage. The woman onboard an Air India Express flight from Bengaluru to Surat allegedly threatened to crash the aircraft when the cabin crew objected to her placing the bag in a restricted area near the crew cabin.

The incident led to a delay in departure by two hours and also triggered a security scare. The accused was identified as Vyas Hiral Mohanbhai, from Shivanahalli near Yelahanka. She was travelling alone on the AI flight IX2749 with two bags, Times of India reported.

The police said that the Ayurvedic doctor bypassed the check-in counter, insisting on carrying both bags aboard the flight. The situation escalated after she boarded the flight and left one of her bags near the crew cabin while taking the other to her seat, 20F.

Passenger refused to cooperate, uses abusive language

When the cabin crew requested her to place her bag in the overhead bin above her seat, she refused and insisted that the crew take responsibility for it. Despite multiple instructions from both the crew and the captain, she remained non-compliant and became verbally abusive.

Other passengers tried to intervene and calm her, but she reportedly shouted at them too. At one point, she allegedly threatened to crash the plane if the crew touched her bag.

Husband says woman has history of creating public ruckus

The captain promptly informed security authorities, following which personnel from the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) were summoned to the aircraft. They boarded the plane and escorted the passenger, Mohanbhai, off the flight.

According to a complaint filed by Agnimitra Bahinipati, Associate Manager of Security at Kempegowda International Airport (KIA), the disturbance lasted from around 2:45 PM to 5:30 PM on June 17.

Police said the woman continued her disruptive behavior at the Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) police station, where she allegedly abused and physically confronted officers, leading one senior officer to note it was the first time such language had been heard there.

Her husband, who works at an educational institution in Bengaluru, revealed she had stopped practising medicine and was traveling to Gujarat to visit family. He also admitted she had caused public disturbances in the past. Authorities are now investigating her background.