Overcrowding, unclear announcements, confusion over passes: Causes behind Bengaluru stadium stampede At least 11 people died and over 30 were injured in a stampede near Bengaluru’s Chinnaswamy Stadium on Wednesday during a felicitation event for the RCB cricket team. Police sources cited overcrowding, distribution of free passes, limited stadium capacity, and confusion over the victory parade.

Bengaluru witnessed a tragic stampede near the M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Wednesday that left at least 11 people dead and over 30 injured, according to police and government officials. The incident unfolded ahead of a planned felicitation event for the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) team, and police sources cited overcrowding, conflicting announcements, and the distribution of free passes as key contributing factors.

Ticketless crowd stormed stadium gates

Chaos broke out when large numbers of cricket fans, many without valid entry tickets, attempted to force their way into the stadium alongside those holding tickets. Some individuals reportedly scaled the stadium's gates in desperation. During the stampede, several people fell and were trampled, while others sustained injuries trying to climb barriers.

Stadium overrun by crowd far beyond its capacity

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah confirmed that 11 people, mostly young men and women, including students, lost their lives in the stampede. Another 33 were injured. He noted that while the stadium has a seating capacity of about 35,000, an estimated 2 to 3 lakh people turned up. "No one had expected such a large turnout. The cricket association had organised today's event, not the match. So, the assumption was that only slightly more than stadium capacity would arrive," he said.

Conflicting messages about victory parade added to confusion

The confusion deepened when the Bengaluru Traffic Police announced at 11:56 am that there would be no victory parade, only a felicitation ceremony at the stadium. However, at 3:14 pm, the RCB team management posted on social media that a "Victory Parade will be followed by celebrations at the Chinnaswamy stadium," with limited free passes available online. This contradictory messaging left thousands of fans unsure of whether to head to the stadium or not.

Stampede triggered by push to enter with free passes

Police sources said that despite efforts to regulate entry, many fans without tickets or passes tried to force their way inside. “While those with valid tickets were being allowed entry, a large number of fans tried to sneak in alongside them, pushing and shoving through narrow gates,” a police officer said. Estimates suggest that nearly 50,000 people had gathered within a 1-kilometre radius of the stadium, with numbers continuing to rise through the afternoon.

Crowd control challenges and metro disruptions

To disperse the surging crowds, police were seen using mild force, including lathi charges in some instances. The Bengaluru Metro later announced that its trains would not stop at Cubbon Park and Dr B R Ambedkar stations due to the high volume of commuters.

CM orders probe, says no one anticipated scale of turnout

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah emphasised that neither the state government nor the cricket association had anticipated such an overwhelming turnout. "At Vidhana Soudha, more than a lakh people had gathered for the event, but nothing untoward happened. The situation was different at the stadium," he said. An inquiry has been ordered to determine the exact cause of the stampede and lapses, if any, in crowd management.

