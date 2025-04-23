Pahalgam terror attack: We must give befitting response, says Mallikarjun Kharge | Video Pahalgam terror attack: Kharge urged urge the government to use all its strength to hunt down the terrorist, it has been almost 22 hours now. The government must do everything possible to maintain tourists' confidence in the security arrangement of Jammu and Kashmir.

Bengaluru:

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Wednesday (April 23) termed the 'Pahalgam terror attack' as a direct assault on the Indian state in which 26 people were killed on April 22, and said that at this moment, the entire nation is one with the government to fight the terrorists. He urged the government to use all its strength to hunt down the terrorists, and also suggested that an all-party meeting be called to address the challenge of terrorism in a spirit of consensus.

"Very unfortunate incident happened in Pahalgam in Jammu & Kashmir, and the terrorists dastardly killed innocent and unsuspecting tourists yesterday around 2:30 pm. This has deeply hurt, shocked and saddened us all. The Congress party unequivocally condemns this cowardly act of terror and those responsible for it in the strongest possible terms," Mallikarjun Kharge said.

Here are the key pointers of Kharge's speech on Pahalgam terrorist attack:

1. The dastardly killing of innocent, unsuspecting tourists by terrorists in Pahalgam yesterday around 2:30 PM has deeply hurt, shocked, and saddened us all. The Congress Party unequivocally condemns this cowardly act of terror and those responsible for it in the strongest possible terms. This attack is a direct assault on the unity and integrity of our nation.

2. Since the horrific Chittisinghpura massacre in 2000, this is among the most brazen and outrageous attempts by terrorists and separatist forces. We firmly reiterate, those who murder unarmed and innocent civilians cannot be human.

3. Late last evening, I spoke to Union Home Minister Shri Amit Shah, Jammu & Kashmir Chief Minister Shri Omar Abdullah, our Pradesh Congress Committee President, and other senior leaders of our party.

4. CWC shall meet tomorrow at 11 AM in AICC Office, Delhi (24 Akbar Road) to discuss regarding the same. That is why I have pre-poned my programme, and I am leaving for Delhi.

5. This is not a time for partisan politics. It is a moment for collective resolve to ensure justice for those who lost their lives and for their grieving families, by bringing the perpetrators of this terror attack to justice.

6. Tourists from various parts of the country were present. Among the victims were Shri Manjunath and Shri Bharat Bhushan from Karnataka who also lost their lives. I personally spoke to both the grieving wives of the victims and offered my condolences to them.

7. Karnataka Cabinet also deputed our Labour Minister, Shri Santosh Lad, who is meeting victims in J&K, and he is meeting nearly 200 tourists from Karnataka, and he is also arranging flights back for them. I also requested CM Omar Abdullah to make arrangements for every tourist who wants to return. Our Home Minister also promised me that he shall also look after that.

8. I offer my deepest condolences to their families and to all those who have lost loved ones in this tragic incident.

9. The summer season is just beginning. This is the time when tourists start visiting the region. Tourism is also the biggest source of income for Jammu and Kashmir's economy and its people. People of Kashmir depend only on tourism. So, this year’s economy is collapsed. Govt of India should help them now. At this moment, we all are one. We will be one against the terrorists.

10. This is a direct attack on the Indian State. The entire nation is in shock. A Pakistani terrorist organization has claimed responsibility. We must give a befitting response. We are all one and we will fight. There should not be claims without doing or without properly managing and finger-pointing.

11. We urge the government to use all its strength to hunt down the terrorists. It has been almost 22 hours now.

12. The government must do everything possible to maintain tourists’ confidence in the security arrangements of Jammu and Kashmir. The Amarnath Yatra is about to begin in a few days, and every year, lakhs of tourists take part in it. Earlier there have been such attacks in the Yatra also. So the Yatris should be protected well and security should be tightened.

13. We also expect the government to hold discussions with all political parties to address the challenge of terrorism in a spirit of consensus once the necessary actions have been taken and full information has been obtained. They should call All-Party meeting and take some advice. This is not politics, and we don’t want politics in this situation.

14. The Congress Party is committed to coordination and cooperation with the government to eliminate terrorism from its roots. We have consistently confronted terrorism and separatism, and our top leadership has even sacrificed their lives in this fight.