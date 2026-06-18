Karnataka MLC Election Results 2026 LIVE: Polling concludes; counting of votes to begin at 5 pm

Bengaluru:

Voting for the seven vacant seats of the Karnataka Legislative Council concluded on Thursday, with polling taking place from 9 am to 4 pm at the Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru. The counting of votes is scheduled to begin at 5 pm. The election was held to fill seven seats that are set to fall vacant following the retirement of sitting MLCs on June 30. Of these seats, four are currently held by the Congress, two by the BJP and one by the JD(S).

A total of eight candidates are contesting for seven seats, with each candidate requiring 28 votes to secure victory. The Congress has fielded BK Hariprasad, Tippannappa Kamaknoor, PV Mohan and Shivanna Malavalli, while the BJP has nominated Raghu Kautilya and Lingaraj Patil. The key contest for the seventh seat is expected to be between Congress candidate Vinay Karthik and JDS candidate Govindaraju.

The election is being closely watched as it is considered the first major electoral test under the leadership of Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar.

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