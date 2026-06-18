June 18, 2026
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Karnataka MLC Election Results 2026 LIVE: Polling concludes; counting of votes to begin at 5 pm

Edited By: Arushi Jaiswal @JaiswalArushi
Updated:

Karnataka MLC Election Results LIVE: Eight candidates are in the fray for seven seats, with each candidate needing 28 votes to secure a win.

Karnataka MLC Election Results
Karnataka MLC Election Results Image Source : India TV
Bengaluru:

Voting for the seven vacant seats of the Karnataka Legislative Council concluded on Thursday, with polling taking place from 9 am to 4 pm at the Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru. The counting of votes is scheduled to begin at 5 pm. The election was held to fill seven seats that are set to fall vacant following the retirement of sitting MLCs on June 30. Of these seats, four are currently held by the Congress, two by the BJP and one by the JD(S).

A total of eight candidates are contesting for seven seats, with each candidate requiring 28 votes to secure victory. The Congress has fielded BK Hariprasad, Tippannappa Kamaknoor, PV Mohan and Shivanna Malavalli, while the BJP has nominated Raghu Kautilya and Lingaraj Patil. The key contest for the seventh seat is expected to be between Congress candidate Vinay Karthik and JDS candidate Govindaraju.

The election is being closely watched as it is considered the first major electoral test under the leadership of Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar.

Follow the thread for all the latest updates.

 

Live updates :Karnataka MLC Election Results

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  • 4:28 PM (IST)Jun 18, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Congress holds edge

    With 136 MLAs in the Karnataka Assembly, the Congress holds a significant numerical advantage over the BJP and the JD(S). As Legislative Council members are elected by MLAs through the system of proportional representation, the ruling party's strength in the Assembly is expected to play a crucial role in determining the election outcome.

     

  • 4:17 PM (IST)Jun 18, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Why poll was necessitated?

    The polls were necessitated as the terms of seven MLCs' -- Congress leaders Naseer Ahmed, Tippannappa, and B K Hariprasad, BJP leaders N Nagaraju (MTB), Prathap Simha Nayak K, and Sunil Vallyapur; and Govindaraju of JD(S) are set to expire upon their retirement on June 30.

     

  • 4:04 PM (IST)Jun 18, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    How many votes are required?

    Each candidate requires a minimum of 28 votes to win. The Congress and BJP are expected to comfortably win four and two seats respectively, based on their strength in the Assembly, officials said. However, a contest exists for the seventh seat, as both Congress and JD(S) fielded candidates despite lacking the strength to win it independently. Both Congress and JD(S) had sequestered their legislators at separate resorts on the city outskirts, amid fear of possible cross-voting.

     

  • 4:04 PM (IST)Jun 18, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    8 candidates in fray for 7 seats

    A total of eight candidates are contesting for seven seats. The Congress has fielded BK Hariprasad, Tippannappa Kamaknoor, PV Mohan and Shivanna Malavalli, while the BJP has nominated Raghu Kautilya and Lingaraj Patil. The key contest for the seventh seat is expected to be between Congress candidate Vinay Karthik and JD(S) candidate Govindaraju.

  • 4:04 PM (IST)Jun 18, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Counting of votes to begin at 5 pm

    The counting of votes is scheduled to begin at 5 pm, while the entire election process is scheduled to conclude on June 20. The election was held to fill seven seats that are set to fall vacant following the retirement of sitting MLCs on June 30. 

  • 4:04 PM (IST)Jun 18, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Polling for Karnataka MLC election concludes

    Voting for the seven vacant seats of the Karnataka Legislative Council concluded on Thursday, with polling taking place from 9 am to 4 pm at the Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru. 

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