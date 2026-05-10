Karnataka Minister D Sudhakar passes away after prolonged illness in Bengaluru

Bengaluru:

Karnataka Planning and Statistics Minister D Sudhakar passed away in the early hours of Sunday (May 10) following a prolonged illness, PTI reported, citing a medical bulletin from the hospital. He was 66.

Sudhakar breathed his last at the Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences, where he had been undergoing treatment for a lung infection for the past two months. "Honourable Minister Mr. Sudhakar D, 66 yrs old, was declared dead at 3.15 am on 10.05.2026 in Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences, Electronic City," Dr R Chinnadurai, Medical Director of Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences, said in the bulletin.

Sudhakar was a senior Congress leader and the MLA from Hiriyur in Chitradurga district.

DK Shivakumar expresses condolences

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar condoled Sudhakar's death, saying it has caused "immense grief." "The passing away today of our cabinet colleague D. Sudhakar, who was undergoing treatment for illness and was also a close associate, has caused immense grief. D Sudhakar, who served as the Hiriyur legislator, Chitradurga district in-charge minister, and state planning and statistics minister, had rendered exemplary public service. It is a sorrowful matter that Sudhakar has left behind his family, relatives, and countless supporters today," Shivakumar said in a post on X.

"I pray that the divine grant eternal peace to the soul of D. Sudhakar and provide strength to his family to bear this grief," the Deputy CM added.

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