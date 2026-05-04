Congress retains Bagalkot, Davanagere South in Karnataka Bypolls: Meti and Shamanur legacies stand firm

Bengaluru:

The Indian National Congress has successfully defended its high-profile strongholds in the 2026 Karnataka by-elections, thwarting a determined challenge from the Bharatiya Janata Party in the by-elections. The ruling party managed to retain both the Bagalkot and Davanagere South constituencies, though the paths to victory in each seat followed vastly different trajectories.

Landslide win in Bagalkot

In Bagalkot, the contest ended in a decisive mandate for Umesh Hullappa Meti. Following in the footsteps of his late father, veteran leader H.Y. Meti, Umesh secured a comprehensive victory with 98,919 votes. He defeated the BJP’s seasoned veteran, Charantimath Veerabhadrayya (Veeranna), by a staggering margin of 22,332 votes.

While Veeranna managed to poll 76,587 votes, he was unable to break the Congress’s momentum, which remained consistent from the very first round. The result solidifies the Meti family's influence over the Kuruba heartland and signals that the BJP’s strategy of fielding a former MLA was not enough to overcome the wave of sympathy and local trust in favour of the Congress candidate.

Davanagere South: Shamanur legacy weathers the storm

The narrative in Davanagere South was far more turbulent. In what turned out to be a nerve-wracking seesaw battle, Samarth Shamanur Mallikarjuna, grandson of the late Shamanur Shivashankarappa, emerged as the frontrunner. As of the penultimate Round 23 of 24, Samarth held a lead of 5,477 votes, totalling 69,302 against the BJP’s Shrinivasa T. Dasakariyappa (63,825 votes).

The early rounds had initially favoured the BJP, causing significant anxiety in the Congress camp. However, Samarth, son of Minister S.S. Mallikarjun, managed to regain control as urban and minority-heavy rounds were tabulated. A significant factor in this seat was Afsar Kodlipete of the SDPI, who polled 18,857 votes. Despite fears that the SDPI would act as a ‘spoiler’ for the Congress by splitting the minority vote, the Shamanur bastion ultimately held firm.