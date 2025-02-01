Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah's political advisor BR Patil resigns from post

Follow us on Image Source : PTI BR Patil was the poliical advisor to Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.

Senior Congress MLA BR Patil on Saturday resigned from the post of the political advisor to Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. Patil, who represents the Aland constituency in Kalaburagi district, was appointed as advisor on December 29, 2023.

He submitted his resignation to the Chief Minister’s Office in Bengaluru on Saturday.

Patil’s protest in solidarity with farmers

Recently, Patil sat on a dharna in front of the Mahatma Gandhi statue on the Vidhana Soudha premises in Bengaluru in support of the implementation of minimum support prices to farmers through a law.

He staged the protest in solidarity with farmers’ leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal, who has been fasting for more than a month near the Punjab-New Delhi border

Patil had also expressed disappointment in the Congress Legislature Party meetings over the denial of adequate funds for his constituency development works.

(With PTI inputs)