Bengaluru stampede: Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah increases compensation to Rs 25 lakh for victims Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah raises compensation to Rs 25 lakh for Bengaluru stampede victims as the government investigates the tragedy that killed 11 and injured 33 during the RCB victory parade.

Bengaluru:

In the aftermath of the tragic stampede during the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) victory parade at M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has raised the compensation for the families of the victims. Initially, Rs 10 lakh was promised for each deceased, but following public outcry, the compensation has now been increased to Rs 25 lakh per family.

Tragic incident and mass casualties

The stampede claimed 11 lives and left 33 others injured. The tragedy occurred when an unexpectedly large crowd gathered to celebrate RCB’s IPL victory, far exceeding expectations. The stadium, which has a seating capacity of around 35,000, was overwhelmed by an estimated crowd of 2 to 3 lakh people, leading to chaos and devastation.

Unanticipated crowd surge

CM Siddaramaiah confirmed that neither the government nor the cricket association had anticipated such a massive turnout. He explained that while a crowd of nearly one lakh at Vidhana Soudha was manageable, the situation at Chinnaswamy Stadium turned catastrophic. The unexpected surge in attendees overwhelmed the crowd control measures, contributing to the stampede-like situation.

Casualties and injuries

Among the injured, one person remains in critical condition, while others are being treated at Bowring and Vydehi hospitals. Some victims with severe head injuries were transferred to NIMHANS for specialized care. Most of the deceased were young people who had come to enjoy the celebrations.

Government response and investigation

In response to the tragedy, CM Siddaramaiah ordered a magisterial inquiry to determine the cause of the stampede. "We will take appropriate action based on the findings," he stated, adding that the report would be submitted within 15 days. He assured the public that no political rhetoric would cloud the investigation.

Condolences and safety appeals

Deputy CM DK Shivakumar visited the injured at Bowring Hospital and expressed his condolences. He urged fans to prioritize safety in future public gatherings, saying, "Let pride in our team never outweigh the value of life."

The state government has ramped up relief efforts and is reviewing safety protocols for future public events. The incident underscores the importance of effective crowd management, and authorities are committed to taking steps to prevent such tragedies in the future.

While the loss is deeply felt, the government’s commitment to providing financial and medical support offers a glimmer of hope to the affected families.