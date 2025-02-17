Karnataka: Bengaluru Water Board to impose fines on drinking water wastage Bengaluru Water Board introduces fines for drinking water wastage, prohibiting non-essential uses to tackle the looming water crisis.

In response to the ongoing groundwater depletion and the looming water crisis expected during the summer months, the Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) has announced new regulations aimed at curbing the wastage of drinking water. Effective immediately, fines will be levied on individuals and entities found misusing potable water in Bengaluru.

The directive, issued by BWSSB Chairman Dr. Ram Prasath Manohar, prohibits the use of drinking water for activities such as vehicle cleaning, kitchen gardening, construction, decorative fountains, and for road cleaning. Additionally, drinking water cannot be used for non-essential purposes like entertainment in cinemas or malls. The regulations, enforced under Sections 33 and 34 of the Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Act of 1964, have been put in place due to the critical state of the city’s groundwater reserves.

As Bengaluru faces an alarming drop in groundwater levels due to prolonged dry spells and increasing temperatures, scientific reports, including those from IISc, have raised concerns about an impending water shortage. To address this, the BWSSB's new measures aim to ensure the efficient use of the city's drinking water resources.

Violators of the new rules will face a fine of ₹5,000 under Section 109 of the Water Board Act. For repeat offenders, the penalty will increase by another ₹5,000, with an additional fine of ₹500 for each subsequent day of non-compliance. The BWSSB encourages residents to stay vigilant and report any violations they witness. Complaints can be made by calling the BWSSB call center at 1916.

Dr. Ram Prasath Manohar emphasized the importance of these measures in light of the potential water scarcity in the coming months. “By regulating the usage of drinking water for non-essential purposes, we hope to conserve precious water resources and prevent the city from facing a severe water shortage,” he said in an official release.

The BWSSB's decision marks a significant step toward water conservation in Bengaluru, with the focus now on ensuring every drop counts in the face of growing environmental challenges.