Incessant rains bring Bengaluru to a standstill, IMD issues red alert for Karnataka for next 2 days Relentless rains cripple Bengaluru and parts of Karnataka, prompting red and orange alerts as flooding, chaos, and political tensions escalate.

Bengaluru:

The Silicon Valley of India is battling one of the worst weather-related disruptions in recent times, as non-stop rainfall over the past two days has resulted in widespread flooding, traffic chaos, and loss of life across Bengaluru and other parts of Karnataka. With the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issuing a 'red alert' for the entire state and an 'orange alert' for Bengaluru, more intense rainfall is expected to lash the region in the coming days.

Bengaluru underwater: Life paralysed by torrential rains

Heavy rains have continued to batter Bengaluru for over 36 hours, turning major roads into rivers and severely affecting daily life. Residents were seen wading through knee-deep water, and massive traffic snarls were reported across the city. The situation is especially dire in areas like Sai Layout, which has been likened to an “island” due to persistent waterlogging. The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has stepped in to provide food and water to stranded residents, but frustration is growing.

Adding to the tragedy, a 35-year-old woman, Shashikala, lost her life in Whitefield after a wall collapsed on her amid heavy downpours late Sunday. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, who toured rain-hit areas on Monday, announced an ex-gratia compensation of Rs 5 lakh to the victim's family. He also instructed civic authorities to speed up relief efforts and ensure swift responses in affected zones.

IT sector shifts to remote work amid chaos

The torrential rainfall has severely impacted the city’s tech corridor. Most IT firms along Outer Ring Road, from K R Puram to Silk Board, have advised employees to work from home. Hosur Road, including the elevated expressway that serves Electronic City, was temporarily shut due to waterlogging but later reopened.

Prominent tech hubs housing Infosys, TCS, Wipro, and other firms have been affected, prompting Bangalore Central MP P.C. Mohan to call for a formal two-day work-from-home directive across the city. The prolonged disruption is expected to take a toll on office operations, with companies shifting to remote work mode to ensure employee safety.

Political storm brews amid natural crisis

As Bengaluru continues to reel under rain fury, the crisis has taken a political turn. Bangalore South MP Tejasvi Surya slammed the Congress-led state government on social media, questioning their preparedness and response, especially ahead of the government’s planned two-year celebration in Hospet. He accused the administration of ignoring basic civic needs in favor of political events.

Rainfall intensity across Karnataka

According to the Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC), Rajarajeshwarinagar in Bengaluru recorded a staggering 150 mm of rainfall in the 24 hours ending Tuesday morning. Other areas like Udupi, Bengaluru Urban, Bengaluru Rural, and Bengaluru South also received over 100 mm of rainfall in the past two days.

The IMD has forecast scattered heavy to very heavy rainfall and isolated extremely heavy rainfall across coastal Karnataka and the Western Ghats region, with gusty winds and lightning. Red alerts have been issued to coastal districts, urging local administrations to remain on high alert.

Next 48 hours critical

With the IMD warning of continued heavy rainfall, the next 48 hours are expected to be critical for Karnataka. Civic bodies, especially in Bengaluru, are under pressure to pump out water from inundated areas and ensure uninterrupted essential services.

Disaster management teams have been deployed, and citizens have been advised to stay indoors unless absolutely necessary. People are urged to monitor weather updates, avoid rumors, and report emergencies to helpline numbers issued by the BBMP and state authorities.

As the rains continue, Karnataka faces a dual challenge: managing the natural crisis while navigating political accountability. For the people of Bengaluru and beyond, the focus remains on safety, survival, and resilience amid an increasingly unpredictable climate.