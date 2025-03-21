Honey trap row disrupts Karnataka assembly again, session adjourned Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah defended his government and said there was no question of protecting anyone in the Honey Trap case.

Karnataka politics is rocked by an explosive claim by Karnataka Minister KN Rajanna that states 48 politicians, including central leaders, are honey trapped. The ruckus over this issue continued in the assembly session on Friday as well. BJP ministers created a lot of chaos, tore papers in front of the Speaker's chair. Subsequently, the session was adjourned.

CDs and Pen Drives of 48 MLAs

Cooperation Minister K N Rajanna informed the House that 48 people have fallen victim to "honey traps" in the state and their obscene videos have been circulated. "People say that there is a CD (compact disk) and pen drive factory in Karnataka. I have come to know that there are CDs and pen drives of 48 people available in the state. This network is spread across India and even several union ministers have been trapped," Rajanna said.

Chaos in Karnataka Assembly | Watch

"No question of protecting anyone"

Speaking in the house Chief Minister Siddaramaiah defended his government and said there was no question of protecting anyone in the Honey Trap. "It is the government's responsibility to protect anyone in the case. According to the law, the guilty should be punished. The Home Minister replied that if Rajanna complained, a high -level probe would be investigated. Rajanna did not name anyone, action could be taken if he had named someone. There is no question of protecting anyone in the case," Karnataka CM said.

BJP MLAs create ruckus

BJP legislators raised loud slogans "down, down" as some members held CDs in their hands claiming they had proof of the alleged honey trap. R Ashoka, BJP MLA and Leader of Opposition in the Assembly said, "It is not the issue of one party, it's a biggest conspiracy against legislators who are working for the people and some are doing this (honey trap) with clear hidden agenda."