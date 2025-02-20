Heatwave hits Bengaluru: City records highest temperature in 20 years, IMD predicts warmer days ahead Heatwave hits Bengaluru: Apart from Bengaluru, many areas across Karnataka are also experiencing an intense heatwave as temperatures have risen to above-normal levels. The IMD said the temperature has been significantly hotter in multiple districts.

Bengaluru Weather Update: Heatwave has hit Bengaluru as the city is experiencing intense heatwave with temperatures rising to 32.8 degrees Celsius this week. This temperature shift marks a noticeable change from the city’s usual February weather, with current temperatures exceeding the seasonal average by 1.4 degrees Celsius. After 20 years, Bengaluru recorded the highest February temperature on Monday.

In the meantime, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a warning, predicting warmer days ahead. In the wake of these developments, experts predict that summer could arrive sooner than expected and might bring more intense heat to the city.

Apart from Bengaluru, many areas across Karnataka are also experiencing an intense heatwave as temperatures have risen to above-normal levels. The IMD said the temperature has been significantly hotter in multiple districts, particularly in the northern and southern interior regions of the state.

The temperature marks the city’s hottest day of the season so far, surpassing even Delhi’s daytime temperature, which stood at a 27°C on the same day, as reported by Times of India. The IMD said that Bengaluru could face higher summer temperatures than Delhi this year, indicating an unusually intense heatwave for the city.

As per the IMD, the temperatures have increased sharply, with the maximum temperature forecast to reach around 34 degrees Celsius and minimum temperatures expected to drop to 18 degrees Celsius. The current heatwave is expected to continue with clear skies and the possibility of dense morning fog.

Reports suggest that the weather condition is even more severe in five districts of North Karnataka, including Bagalkot and Koppal as these areas have recorded temperatures that are significantly higher than the seasonal average, with maximum temperatures in the northern interior regions like Belagavi, Vijayapura, and Dharwad also exceeding normal levels.