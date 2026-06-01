'Final was supposed...': Why Shivakumar said 'injustice' was done to Bengaluru despite RCB's IPL 2026 triumph

Bengaluru:

The Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) on Sunday defeated Gujarat Titans (GT) by five wickets to win their second consecutive IPL (Indian Premier League) title. Thanks to Virat Kohli's 42-ball 75-run knock, RCB was able to easily chase down their target within 18 overs.

The second IPL title left RCB fans delighted. Karnataka Chief Minister designate DK Shivakumar also congratulated the team over the victory but he wasn't happy with the fact that the summit clash happened at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Gujarat's Ahmedabad.

According to the Congress leader, the final should have happened at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. Taking a swipe at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) without naming it, Shivakumar alleged that the move was politically motivated.

"Injustice has not been done to RCB. Injustice has been done to Bengaluru and Karnataka youngsters. The (IPL) final was supposed to be played here. But it happened in Ahmedabad... Whatever happened last time, we have all forgotten it and have started a new beginning," he told reporters on Monday.

Shivakumar, Siddaramaiah congratulate RCB

Meanwhile, Shivakumar has congratulated the RCB for their second IPL win. In separate posts on X (previously Twitter), he lauded the players, the fans and the support staff for standing with the RCB "every step of the way".

"Tonight, Bengaluru rises again as champions!" Shivakumar said. "RCB has created history by clinching a second consecutive IPL title. With grit, composure, and the heart of true champions, the team has once again made Bengaluru proud."

Outgoing Chief Minister Siddaramaiah also congratulated the RCB and credited the team's aggressive display throughout the tournament for its win in the final. "This victory, earned through a united team effort, has created a festive atmosphere in the homes of RCB fans everywhere," he said.

Coming to the IPL 2026 final, the RCB was given a target of 156-run by the GT. The team was able to chase it down easily, with Kohli leading from the front. For his blistering knock, the star batter was given the man of the match award. On the other hand, Rajasthan Royals (RR) star batter Vaibhav Sooryavanshi was declared the player of the series.

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