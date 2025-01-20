Monday, January 20, 2025
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Karnataka
  4. Ex-Air Force man jumps on Bengaluru metro track in front of approaching train

Ex-Air Force man jumps on Bengaluru metro track in front of approaching train

As per Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation (BMRCL), Anil Kumar Pandey, Ex-Air Force man from Bihar jumped on the track while the train was approaching at Jalahalli metro station.

Edited By: Abhirupa Kundu Bengaluru Published : Jan 20, 2025 18:09 IST, Updated : Jan 20, 2025 18:09 IST
bengaluru metro
Image Source : PTI Image used for representational purposes.

A former Air Force man allegedly jumped onto the track while a train was approaching at Jalahalli metro station on Monday on Monday, but the timely action of metro staffs saved his life, officials said. Following the incident, metro services were briefly affected on the Green Line.

According to Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation (BMRCL), Anil Kumar Pandey, Ex-Air Force man from Bihar jumped on the track while the train was approaching at Jalahalli metro station around 10.25 am on Monday.

Immediately after his jump, Emergency Trip System ETS was operated and BMRCL staffs rescued him. According to preliminary information he has no injuries. The normalcy of train services on the entire Green Line was resumed at 10.50 am.

From 10.25 am to 10.50 am, four trains were operated in a short loop between Yeshwanthpur and Slik Institute instead of up to Madavara Metro station, a senior BMRCL official said.

 

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Karnataka

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement