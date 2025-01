Ex-Air Force man jumps on Bengaluru metro track in front of approaching train

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Image used for representational purposes.

A former Air Force man allegedly jumped onto the track while a train was approaching at Jalahalli metro station on Monday on Monday, but the timely action of metro staffs saved his life, officials said. Following the incident, metro services were briefly affected on the Green Line.

According to Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation (BMRCL), Anil Kumar Pandey, Ex-Air Force man from Bihar jumped on the track while the train was approaching at Jalahalli metro station around 10.25 am on Monday.

Immediately after his jump, Emergency Trip System ETS was operated and BMRCL staffs rescued him. According to preliminary information he has no injuries. The normalcy of train services on the entire Green Line was resumed at 10.50 am.

From 10.25 am to 10.50 am, four trains were operated in a short loop between Yeshwanthpur and Slik Institute instead of up to Madavara Metro station, a senior BMRCL official said.