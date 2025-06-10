ED attaches 92 properties worth Rs 100 crore in MUDA scam case linked to Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah The MUDA scam is about charges of corruption in the allocation of land by the Mysore Urban Development Authority.

New Delhi:

The Enforcement Directorate has provisionally attached 92 properties with a market value of Rs 100 crore in connection with Mysore Urban Development Authority (MUDA) scam case, allegedly involving Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.

ED has attached properties worth Rs 400 crore so far

The central agency, which has attached properties worth Rs 400 crore so far, has alleged that the attached properties are registered in the names of entities such as housing cooperative societies and individuals who are "front/dummy" for influential persons, including MUDA officials.

"These 92 MUDA sites attached by the ED are in continuation of the previous attachment of 160 MUDA sites having a market value of approximately Rs 300 crore. The cumulative market value of Proceeds of Crime provisionally attached so far is approximately Rs 400 crore", the ED said.

ED probe showed "large-scale scam"

"ED initiated an investigation on the basis of an FIR registered by the Lokayuktha Police Mysore under various sections of IPC, 1860 and Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 against Siddaramaiah and others, who is the incumbent Chief Minister of Karnataka," a statement from the agency said and added that the attachment was done on Monday.

ED investigation revealed a "large-scale scam" in allotment of MUDA sites by flouting various statutes and government orders/guidelines and by other fraudulent means, it said.

The role of former MUDA commissioners, including GT Dinesh Kumar, has emerged as instrumental in the illegal allotment of compensation sites to ineligible entities and individuals.

The central probe agency has gathered evidence showing bribe transactions for making illegal allotments in the form of cash, bank transfer, movable and immovable properties, it said.

Illegal allotments were made to ineligible beneficiaries

The modus operandi revealed by the agency showed that illegal allotments were made to ineligible beneficiaries using fake and incomplete documents, in direct violation of government orders, and also involved the backdating of allotment letters in some cases.

"The gratification received for making these illegal allotments was routed through a co-operative society and bank accounts of relatives/associates of the officers playing a key role in the allotment process. The gratification thus received was further used to purchase some of these illegally allotted MUDA sites in the name of relatives of MUDA officers," the ED said.

