Bengaluru stampede: Karnataka CM considers shifting cricket stadium, announces action against officials Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah suggests relocating M Chinnaswamy Stadium after Bengaluru stampede, announces action against officials and increased compensation for victims.

Bengaluru:

In the aftermath of the tragic stampede during the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) victory parade at M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has suggested the possibility of relocating the stadium. This comes after the tragic incident that led to the deaths of 11 people and injured 56 others. CM Siddaramaiah expressed his concern over the event, stating that such an incident should never happen under any government and assured that the state government is taking the matter seriously.

Government's response to the incident

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah has taken immediate action by suspending five police officers involved in the security arrangements for the event. Additionally, the state's intelligence chief and the chief minister's political secretary have been replaced as part of the government's response to the tragedy.

Siddaramaiah stressed that while the government had not made any errors, the incident was deeply saddening. He also highlighted that legal action had been initiated against those responsible for the security lapses, ensuring no embarrassment for the government. Defending the actions of his administration, Siddaramaiah pointed out that the situation was not comparable to similar incidents in other states, citing the Kumbh Mela stampede in Uttar Pradesh, where no such political fallout occurred.

Compensation for victims' families increased

In response to public outcry, the Karnataka government has increased the compensation for the families of the victims. Initially, Rs 10 lakh was promised to each deceased family, but after further consideration, the government raised the compensation to Rs 25 lakh per family to ensure appropriate support for those affected by the tragedy.

Defending the RCB celebration event

The Chief Minister also defended the decision to go ahead with the RCB victory celebration in front of Vidhana Soudha. Siddaramaiah clarified that the event was organized by the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) and he attended as a guest of the organizers. He downplayed the significance of a letter from the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) for Vidhana Soudha security, warning against organizing such an event hastily. According to Siddaramaiah, the police were permitted to proceed with the event by the Department of Personnel and Administrative Reforms (DPAR), and the event did not cause any untoward incidents.

Stampede occurred at the stadium

The tragic stampede occurred at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, where a massive crowd had gathered to celebrate the RCB's IPL victory. Siddaramaiah clarified that he was unaware of the stampede during the stadium event until later in the day, claiming that he only received information about the deaths after 5:45 pm.

Shifting the stadium and future plans

Regarding the demand to shift the cricket stadium to another location due to safety concerns, CM Siddaramaiah acknowledged that the government would consider the suggestion. However, he added that a suitable location must be identified before making any decisions. The government is now focused on ensuring that such an incident never happens again and improving safety measures at large-scale public events in the future.

In conclusion, Siddaramaiah expressed his regret over the unfortunate loss of life but also defended his administration’s handling of the situation, emphasising the need for accountability while also addressing public concerns.