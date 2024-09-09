'US visit purely personal': DK Shivakumar rejects reports of meeting Obama, Kamala Harris on Washington trip

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar

DK Shivakumar US visit: Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar dismissed media reports suggesting that he is travelling to the United States to meet top leaders. Shivakumar on Sunday clarified that the trip is 'purely a personal visit with his family.'

Shivakumar's clarification came after several media reports claimed that the senior Congress leader would meet with former US President Barack Obama and Vice President Kamala Harris ahead of the upcoming presidential election in November.

Shivakumar letter to Kharge

The Deputy CM also released to the media a letter that he wrote to Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, regarding his visit to the USA. "As I have already informed (you), I will be proceeding to Washington on September 8, 2024, evening on a private visit and I will be back on September 16, 2024. This is for your kind information," Shivakumar said in the letter to Kharge.

"I am travelling to the USA along with my family till September 15. The media reports that I am meeting former US President Barack Obama and US Vice-President Kamala Harris (who is also contesting upcoming Presidential polls there) are incorrect. It is a personal visit," he clarified in a press statement.

Earlier, while speaking to reporters, Shivakumar said that he would be abroad for a week on a personal visit. When asked about the purpose of his trip to the US and whether he would be meeting any prominent figures, he clarified, "It is a personal family trip... no meetings, I'm going on a personal basis."

Official sources also said that Shivakumar also met Chief Minister Siddaramaiah at his residence.

Shivakumar's visit coincides with Rahul Gandhi's ongoing US tour

Interestingly, Shivakumar's visit to Washington coincides with Congress MP Rahul Gandhi's ongoing tour in the US. Rahul Gandhi arrived in Texas on Sunday for a three-day visit, during which he is expected to hold meetings and interactions in Washington and Dallas, including an event at the University of Texas.

Sam Pitroda, Chairman of the Indian Overseas Congress, clarified that Rahul Gandhi's trip is not in any official capacity but at an "individual level." "He (Gandhi) will definitely have interactions with the press at the national press club, he will meet with the think tank people and will also have interaction at Georgetown University which is equally important in Washington DC," Pitroda said.

(With PTI inputs)

