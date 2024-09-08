Rahul Gandhi gets warm welcome from Indian diaspora, Sam Pitroda in US, interaction at Texas University next

Follow us on Image Source : @CONGRESS/X Rahul Gandhi receives a warm and enthusiastic welcome at Dallas Fort Worth International Airport

Texas: Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi has reached US's Texas, where he will be holding numerous interactions in Washington DC and Dallas, including at the University of Texas.

In a social media post, Gandhi, the leader of the grand old party, said he was eagerly waiting for meaningful discussions that would further strengthen the bond between the two nations.

"I eagerly look forward to engaging in meaningful discussions and insightful conversations that will further strengthen the bond between our two nations during this visit" posts Rahul Gandhi on his social media handle 'Meta'

Earlier, sharing details of his visit, Indian Overseas Congress chief Sam Pitorda, said he was "bombarded" with requests from the Indian diaspora, diplomats, academicians, businesspersons, leaders, international media and many others, for interactions with him.

"Since Rahul Gandhi has become the leader of Opposition, I, as chairman of the Indian Overseas Congress, which has a presence in 32 countries, (have) been bombarded with requests from the Indian diaspora, diplomats, academicians, businesspersons, leaders, international media and many others, for interactions with him," Pitroda said in a video statement.

He is also scheduled to meet the local Indian community and some 'technocrats'. He will also have dinner with the leaders of the Dallas area. Pitroda said, "The next day we will reach Washington DC where we plan to interact with various people."

Gandhi, who turned 54 in June, has been an MP for five terms and currently represents the Rae Bareli constituency previously held by his mother Sonia Gandhi. He won two constituencies in the Lok Sabha polls but resigned from the Wayanad seat in Kerala, from where his sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will contest a bypoll. Gandhi entered the Lok Sabha for the first time in 2004 following his victory from Amethi in Uttar Pradesh

