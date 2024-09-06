Rahul Gandhi takes late-night flight to London, plans visit to US: Sources

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Congress leader Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader and Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi left for London at 01:50 am on Friday, as reported by sources. Sources added that Rahul Gandhi has left for London by flight BA-142. After his London visit, Rahul Gandhi will head to the United States from there. Earlier, Sam Pitroda, associated with the Indian Overseas unit of the Congress, had also released a video and gave information about Rahul Gandhi's US tour.

Rahul Gandhi to stay in America for three days

Moreover, according to a media agency, LoP Rahul Gandhi will be on a three-day visit to America. Here he will interact with people of Indian origin, students, businessmen, 'think tanks' and local leaders. Sam Pitroda released a video on Saturday and shared information about Rahul Gandhi's US tour. Pitroda said that Rahul Gandhi will be in Dallas, America on September 8 and will be in Washington on September 9 and 10.

First visit after becoming Leader of Opposition

In fact, this will be Rahul Gandhi's first visit to America after becoming the Leader of the Opposition. Pitroda had said, "Ever since Rahul Gandhi became the Leader of the Opposition, I have been receiving a lot of requests from people of Indian origin, diplomats, academics, leaders, businessmen, and international media that they want to talk to Rahul Gandhi. He is arriving in America on a brief visit." According to him, Rahul Gandhi will interact with students and academics at Texas University in Dallas. He is also scheduled to meet the local Indian community and some 'technocrats'. He will also have dinner with the leaders of the Dallas area. Pitroda said, "The next day we will reach Washington DC where we plan to interact with various people."

