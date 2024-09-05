Uddhav Thackrey skips Rahul Gandhi's public events in Sangli: Check here why

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Uddhav Thackeray and Rahul Gandhi

Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray on Thursday did not attend the public meeting addressed by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in Maharashtra's Sangli district, where the latter also unveiled the statue of late Maharashtra minister Patangrao Kadam. The Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha is on a one-day visit to Maharashtra.

According to reports, Thackeray has been insisting that MVA's chief ministerial candidate be declared before the assembly elections, but Sharad Pawar and Congress are not on the same page with him which can be assumed a major reason for the latter missing the event.

However, clearing the air, Shiv Sena (UBT) spokesperson Sanjay Raut said that the party chief is not upset and there was no politics behind his decision to stay away. “He had pre-scheduled events and meetings, and therefore he won’t be available for the Sangli function,” Raut said.

Rahul Gandhi's visit to Sangli

Earlier in the day, Gandhi met the family members of Congress' late Nanded MP Vasant Chavan and expressed condolences.

After that, the former Congress chief came to Sangli, where he unveiled the life-size statue Patangrao Kadam at Wangi. Gandhi also visited a museum dedicated to the late leader. He also addressed a public rally in Sangli.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, Nationalist Congress Party (SP) chief Sharad Pawar, its state unit chief Jayant Patil and senior Congress leaders from the state were present at the event.

Last week, Kadam's son and MLA Vishwajit Kadam also confirmed that Thackeray did not confirm his participation due to his prior engagements.

Sharad Pawar on Maharashtra CM candidature

Pawar said on Wednesday that the decision on who will be the chief minister can be made after the poll results are out. He also informed the MVA's chief ministerial candidate will be decided based on which party wins the most number of assembly seats.

The tussle over the chief ministerial face has put the MVA, which also comprises the Congress, in a tricky situation. Previously, sources reported, that the Shiv Sena (UBT) was pushing for Uddhav Thackeray to be declared the chief ministerial candidate.

But Sena (UBT) Aaditya Thackeray maintained that there was no tussle over the issue of chief ministership.

