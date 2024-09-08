NSA Ajit Doval to travel Russia to attend BRICS Summit, Ukraine war likely on top agenda

Follow us on Image Source : PTI NSA Ajit Doval

National Security Advisor Ajit Doval will travel to Russia next week- - more than a month after Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow. Citing its sources, news agency ANI, reported that the "spymaster" will attend the BRICS-NSA meeting in Russia's national capital. The Meeting of BRICS and BRICS Plus High-Level Security Officials is scheduled to be held in St Petersburg from September 10-12.

Surprisingly, reports of Doval visit to Moscow coincided with the same day when President Putin and Italian PM Georgia Meloni underscored India and China's capacity to resolve the ongoing conflict. However, an official confirmation from the Ministry of Home Affairs is still awaited. In the past two months, Prime Minister Modi had visited both Russia and Ukraine where he met the heads of State-- Putin and Volodymyr Zelenskyy respectively.

The visit of the top Indian spy official is crucial amid the fact both Russia and Ukraine intensified attacks on each other, which triggered the danger of further bloodbath in both nations. During Doval's visit, it is expected that he would pitch ideas that could lead to peace.

PM Modi's visit to Russia and Ukraine

During his visit to Russia in July, PM Modi held a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin at the Kremlin and discussed ways to diversify cooperation between the two nations in various sectors like trade, commerce, security, agriculture, technology, commerce, and innovation.

In a post on X, PM Modi stated, "Held productive discussions with President Putin at the Kremlin today. Our talks covered ways to diversify India-Russia cooperation in sectors such as trade, commerce, security, agriculture, technology, and innovation. We attach great importance to boosting connectivity and people-to-people exchanges." During his talks with the Russian President, PM Narendra Modi said that there is no solution on the battlefield and added that peace talks do not succeed amid bombs, guns and bullets PM Modi said, "As a friend, I have always said that for the bright future of our coming generations, peace is of utmost importance. But I also know that solutions are not possible on battlegrounds. Amid bombs, guns and bullets, solutions and peace talks do not succeed. We will have to follow the path to peace only through talks."

PM Modi said that everyone who believes in humanity is pained when there is a loss of lives. He further stated that it is "heart-wrenching" when innocent children are dying. PM Modi said, "Be it war, conflicts, terror attacks - everyone who believes in humanity is pained when there is loss of lives. But when innocent children are murdered, when we see innocent children dying, it is heart-wrenching. That pain is immense. I also held a detailed discussion with you over this."

PM Modi advocates dialogue diplomacy to end war

Earlier last month, PM Modi travelled to Ukraine after concluding his visit to Poland. During his meeting with President Zelenskyy, PM Modi called dialogue the only solution to the conflict in Ukraine.

"India was never neutral, we have always been on the side of peace," PM Modi told Zelenskyy in their bilateral meeting. PM Modi further said that India was ready to play an active role in the path to peace and progress. Speaking to ANI in Kyiv, the Ukranian President said, "India will play its role. I think that India began to recognise that this is not just conflict, this is real war of one man and his name is Putin against whole country whose name is Ukraine. You are a big country. You have a big influence and you can stop Putin and halt his economy, and put him really in his place."

(With inputs from agency)

