CISF's quick action prevents 'major crime' at Bengaluru airport | VIDEO

Bengaluru:

The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) averted a 'major crime' at the Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) in Karnataka's capital Bengaluru and nabbed an armed person who allegedly tried to stab two cab drivers. The incident took place on the intervening night of Sunday and Monday at the arrival lane of Terminal 1 of the airport.

According to the CISF, some of its personnel noticed the man who was armed with a long metal knife and was running toward two taxi drivers. But Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Executive Sunil Kumar, along with his team, intervened and overpowered the attacker, preventing any harm to passengers or staff at the airport.

The attacker's knife was also confiscated by the CISF personnel. The attacker, according to media reports, has been identified as Sohail Ahmed. He attacked the two cab drivers, identified as Jagdish JR and Renu Kumar, over an earlier dispute between them.

"The accused and all involved were immediately handed over to KIA Police for further legal action. A preliminary inquiry suggests the act was in retaliation to an earlier dispute," the CISF said in a post on X (formerly Twitter), while sharing the video of the incident.

"CISF continues to uphold its commitment to safeguarding passengers, airport personnel and critical aviation infrastructure," the CISF added.

Talking about the Kempegowda International Airport, it is spread in more than 16 square kilometres and is operated by the Bengaluru International Airport Limited (BIAL). Named after Kempe Gowda I, who had founded Bengaluru, it is the third busiest airport in India after the ones in Delhi and Mumbai, and it handles more than 1.10 lakh passengers each day.