Namaz at Bengaluru airport sparks controversy; BJP slams Siddaramaiah govt for 'double standards' | Video The viral video shows several individuals offering namaz at the airport while staff and security personnel look on. BJP spokesperson Vijay Prasad strongly condemned the incident and targeted Chief Minister Siddaramaiah over it.

Bengaluru:

A fresh controversy erupted after a video surfaced on social media showing a group of people offering namaz inside Terminal 2 of Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru, with Opposition leaders questioning the state government's stance on permitting religious activities in public areas.

The visuals show airport staff and security personnel nearby, standing silently as the prayers took place. The video has drawn widespread reactions on social media, with many questioning how religious gatherings were allowed inside the airport premises. Bengaluru International Airport Limited (BIAL), which manages the airport, has not yet issued an official statement.

BJP slams Siddaramaiah govt

The Karnataka BJP launched a direct attack on the Congress-led state government, demanding clarification from Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and IT Minister Priyank Kharge.

BJP spokesperson Vijay Prasad, in an X post, said, How is this even allowed inside the T2 Terminal of Bengaluru International Airport? Hon’ble Chief Minister @siddaramaiah and Minister @PriyankKharge do you approve of this?"

"Did these individuals obtain prior permission to offer Namaz in a high-security airport zone? Why is it that the government objects when the RSS conducts Patha Sanchalana after obtaining due permission from the concerned authorities, but turns a blind eye to such activities in a restricted public area?" he added.

Why is there an uproar over namaz in public places?

The controversy over offering namaz in public spaces often centers on issues of religious freedom, public order, and perceived political bias. Such incidents tend to attract attention when prayers are conducted in streets, parks, airports, or government buildings, raising debates about the limits of public religious expression.

In the recent Bengaluru airport case, BJP leaders criticised the practice, questioning why similar activities by other groups, such as the RSS, are often restricted, while public namaz is allowed. They also raised concerns about security, arguing that allowing prayers in a "high-security zone" like an airport may not be justified.

