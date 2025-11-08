Bengaluru woman alleges harassment, threat by auto driver over outfit in Indiranagar The Bengaluru woman said she was unable to record the incident or note the vehicle’s full registration number but described the man as elderly and balding.

Bengaluru:

A Bengaluru woman has shared a troubling account online, claiming that an auto-rickshaw driver in Bengaluru’s Indiranagar verbally harassed and threatened her over her attire. The post, shared on Reddit, has sparked concern about women’s safety in the city. The woman said the incident took place around 3 pm while she was walking with her boyfriend. An auto driver allegedly began shouting at them without any provocation.

“We couldn’t really make out what he was saying and dismissed it and walked away,” she wrote in her post.

(Image Source : REDDIT )Bengaluru case

Soon after, the man reportedly followed and began yelling again, questioning her choice of clothing. The woman wrote that she was too shocked to respond as the driver’s remarks became more aggressive. According to her account, her boyfriend calmly responded, telling the driver that her clothing was her personal choice. The situation intensified when the driver allegedly made a threatening remark before speeding away from the spot.

The woman said she was unable to record the incident or note the vehicle’s full registration number but described the man as elderly and balding.

Safety concerns raised

While she said she felt relatively safe at the time because she was with her boyfriend, the woman expressed concern for others who might face similar behaviour when alone. “I’m worried about what he might do to other women who travel alone,” she wrote. The post has gained significant attention online, with users calling for authorities to take note and ensure stricter action against harassment in public spaces.

(Note for readers: The story is based on user-generated content and India TV has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)